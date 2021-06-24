Gardiner Expressway’s annual maintenance closure moved to weekend of July 9

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Toronto has postponed its annual maintenance and repairs for the Gardiner Expressway to the second weekend of July due to weather.

The annual closure was originally scheduled for June 25 to June 28 but was moved due to significant rainfall expected both Saturday and Sunday, City staff said.

City officials said the Gardiner Expressway is now set to close from Friday, July 9, at 11 p.m. to Monday, July 12, at 5 a.m.

The planned maintenance closure of the Gardiner Expressway for this coming weekend has been postponed to Friday, July 9 at 11 p.m. – Monday, July 12 at 5 a.m. Significant rain is in the forecast which means some critical work can’t be done. https://t.co/otKvsnVa1K pic.twitter.com/qogiTf6RUk — City of Toronto (@cityoftoronto) June 23, 2021

The expressway will be off-limits to traffic, in both directions, from the Don Valley Parkway/Carlaw Avenue and Highway 427/QEW.

City staff said the road has been in service for more than 60 years and is a critical piece of transportation infrastructure and a significant part of Toronto’s highway system.

ActiveTO road closures this weekend, June 26 and 27, will see Lake Shore Boulevard East (eastbound lanes only) closed from Leslie Street to Woodbine Avenue. A full closure of Bayview Avenue (Rosedale Valley Road to Front Street East) and as well as River Street (Bayview Avenue to Spruce Sreet) from Saturday at 6 a.m. to Sunday at 9 p.m.

Roads within High Park from Friday at about 11 p.m. until Monday at about 7 a.m. will also be restricted.

Mark Mills @markhmills

POSTPONED…..due to the forecast of rain, the scheduled maintenance closure of the FGGE (Gardiner Expressway) for this coming weeknd (June 25 to 28) has been postponed until the weekend of July 9 to 12.@680NEWSweather @680NEWStraffic — TO Main Roads (@TO_MainRoads) June 23, 2021

