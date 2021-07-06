Alberta’s active COVID-19 cases continue to drop, coronavirus hospitalizations increase slightly

Send this page to someone via email

Five days after almost all COVID-19 restrictions were lifted in Alberta, the province’s number of active coronavirus cases continues to decline.

New numbers released by the Alberta government on Tuesday showed the province’s number of active COVID-19 cases has dropped to 763, down from 831 a day earlier.

Despite the encouraging figures, hospitalizations linked to the disease rose slightly — up from 136 on Monday to 138 on Tuesday. As of Tuesday afternoon, 32 of those patients were in intensive care units.

In all, Alberta Health identified 33 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, including 12 new cases involving COVID-19 variants. In total, 484 of the province’s active coronavirus cases involve a variant.

Chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw tweeted Tuesday afternoon that the province’s positivity rate stands at 0.8 per cent.

The province announced two more deaths related to the illness on Tuesday: a woman in her 60s in the Central zone and a woman in her 90s in the Edmonton zone. Alberta Health said both cases included comorbidities.

“My sympathies go out (to) anyone mourning the loss of someone they loved during this pandemic, from any cause,” Hinshaw tweeted.

Alberta’s total number of COVID-19 deaths now stands at 2,305 as a result of the most recent fatalities.

Health-care workers conducted an additional 4,415 coronavirus tests on Monday, bringing Alberta’s total number of completed tests since the pandemic began to 4,719,800.

Since the pandemic hit Alberta in March 2020, the province has recorded 232,269 positive COVID-19 cases. Of those, 229,201 have seen people recover.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the Alberta government said it has administered 4,629,699 doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

Hinshaw once again encouraged Albertans who have not done so to get their vaccine shot.

“Vaccines are safe, effective and they save lives,” she tweeted. “It is incredibly important to get your first dose as soon as possible to help protect yourself and your loved ones against severe outcomes.

“Then follow up with your second dose for best vaccine effectiveness.”

