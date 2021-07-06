SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Video link
Headline link
Health

Alberta’s active COVID-19 cases continue to drop, coronavirus hospitalizations increase slightly

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted July 6, 2021 6:11 pm
Click to play video: 'How to make kids feel comfortable as Alberta reopens from COVID-19 health restrictions' How to make kids feel comfortable as Alberta reopens from COVID-19 health restrictions
WATCH ABOVE: After more than 15 months of telling children to keep their distance during the COVID-19 pandemic, there is no doubt some will have uneasy feelings now that the province is opening up. Kendra Slugoski spoke with a child psychologist about how to make kids feel more comfortable.

Five days after almost all COVID-19 restrictions were lifted in Alberta, the province’s number of active coronavirus cases continues to decline.

New numbers released by the Alberta government on Tuesday showed the province’s number of active COVID-19 cases has dropped to 763, down from 831 a day earlier.

READ MORE: COVID-19: Calgary lifts mask bylaw but still requires face coverings in city facilities 

Despite the encouraging figures, hospitalizations linked to the disease rose slightly — up from 136 on Monday to 138 on Tuesday. As of Tuesday afternoon, 32 of those patients were in intensive care units.

READ MORE: COVID-19 outbreak at Calgary hospital grows in size, at least 5 cases involve Delta variant 

In all, Alberta Health identified 33 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, including 12 new cases involving COVID-19 variants. In total, 484 of the province’s active coronavirus cases involve a variant.

Chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw tweeted Tuesday afternoon that the province’s positivity rate stands at 0.8 per cent.

The province announced two more deaths related to the illness on Tuesday: a woman in her 60s in the Central zone and a woman in her 90s in the Edmonton zone. Alberta Health said both cases included comorbidities.

“My sympathies go out (to) anyone mourning the loss of someone they loved during this pandemic, from any cause,” Hinshaw tweeted.

Alberta’s total number of COVID-19 deaths now stands at 2,305 as a result of the most recent fatalities.

Health-care workers conducted an additional 4,415 coronavirus tests on Monday, bringing Alberta’s total number of completed tests since the pandemic began to 4,719,800.

Since the pandemic hit Alberta in March 2020, the province has recorded 232,269 positive COVID-19 cases. Of those, 229,201 have seen people recover.

READ MORE: Too soon to remove masks with threat of COVID-19 variants? Experts weigh in 

As of Tuesday afternoon, the Alberta government said it has administered 4,629,699 doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

Hinshaw once again encouraged Albertans who have not done so to get their vaccine shot.

“Vaccines are safe, effective and they save lives,” she tweeted. “It is incredibly important to get your first dose as soon as possible to help protect yourself and your loved ones against severe outcomes.

“Then follow up with your second dose for best vaccine effectiveness.”

Watch below: Some recent Global News videos about the COVID-19 pandemic.

Click to play video: 'Doctors keep eye on COVID-19 pandemic after Alberta fully reopens' Doctors keep eye on COVID-19 pandemic after Alberta fully reopens

 

