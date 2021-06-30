Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
June 30 2021 5:53pm
02:36

COVID-19: B.C., Alberta ahead of Ontario in reopening plans

B.C. and Alberta are poised to eliminate almost all COVID-19 restrictions starting Thursday. So why is Ontario lagging behind? Kamil Karamali reports.

