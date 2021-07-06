Menu

Crime

Former Hamilton teacher and youth baseball coach charged with sexual assault: police

By Lisa Polewski 900 CHML
Posted July 6, 2021 4:52 pm
Former Hamilton teacher and youth baseball coach charged with sexual assault: police - image View image in full screen
Lisa Polewski / 900 CHML

Hamilton police have arrested a former teacher and former youth baseball coach on sexual assault charges, three months after he was arrested on child luring charges.

John Hashimoto, 57, of Hamilton is facing two counts of sexual assault and two counts of sexual interference.

Police allege those charges are related to two separate historic sexual assaults.

Halton Police previously charged Hashimoto with luring a child under 16 years old and invitation to sexual touching.

Trending Stories

At the time, investigators alleged the accused used the handle “David” or “David 46” online.

In a letter to families following those initial charges, the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board said Hashimoto formerly taught at Billy Green, Queensdale and Dr. Davey elementary schools and Sherwood Secondary School from 1987 to 2019.

“On behalf of HWDSB, I want you to know that we consider the safety and well-being of every student our top priority,” wrote associate director of education Peter Sovran.

Read more: Former Blue Jays youth instructor from Hamilton charged in child luring case: police

Hamilton police say he also used to coach youth baseball in the city.

After his arrest in April, it was reported that he was a former lead instructor with the Toronto Blue Jays Baseball Academy.

Both Hamilton and Halton police say they believe there may be more victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Constable Michal Buszkowski of the Hamilton Police Sexual Assault Unit by calling 905-540-5543 or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers online or by calling 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

