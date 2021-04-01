Menu

Crime

Blue Jays youth instructor with ties to Hamilton charged in child luring case: police

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 1, 2021 12:00 pm
Halton Police arrest youth on 'swatting' incidents. View image in full screen
Halton Police arrest youth on 'swatting' incidents. Don Mitchell / Global News

HAMILTON – A lead instructor with the Toronto Blue Jays Baseball Academy is facing child-luring charges.

Police in Halton Region say the accused is also active with Baseball Canada and with youth ball in Hamilton.

They say the 56-year-old man is also a retired teacher.

Investigators say he used handle David or David 46 online

They also believe there may be other victims.

John Hashimoto, of Hamilton, faces counts of luring a child under 16 years old and invitation to sexual touching.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
