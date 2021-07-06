Menu

Crime

2 Brampton men arrested in Cambridge after vehicle spotted with paper licence plates: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted July 6, 2021 11:33 am
A man in handcuffs. View image in full screen
A man in handcuffs. Pixabay File

Waterloo Regional Police say two Brampton men were arrested Sunday after a resident spotted them in Cambridge in a vehicle that allegedly had paper licence plates.

Police were called to a parking lot near Pinebush and Hespeler roads at around 3:45 p.m. to check on the suspicious vehicle.

Officers found two men inside, and soon realized it was a stolen vehicle.

Officers also say they found the pair in possession of stolen goods and a small amount of suspected fentanyl.

The 22-year-old driver is facing several charges, including dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, flight from police, possession of stolen property and possession of drugs.

The 23-year-old passenger is also facing several charges including two counts of possession of an identity document, possession of a credit card obtained by crime, obstructing police and possession of stolen property.

