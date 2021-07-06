More than 60 catalytic converters stolen from school buses in Lucasville, N.S.

Send this page to someone via email

More than 60 catalytic converters have been stolen from school buses in Lucasville, N.S., according to Halifax District RCMP.

Police say officers responded to a report on June 30 of thefts from a property on Lucasville Road, where a number of buses were being parked.

RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Lisa Croteau said there have been “several complaints” about the theft of catalytic converters in the HRM.

She said the automotive part, which makes car exhaust from internal combustion engines less toxic, is “quite valuable” for resale.

Across Canada, there has been a surge of catalytic converter thefts over the last year.

