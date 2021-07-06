Menu

Canada

More than 60 catalytic converters stolen from school buses in Lucasville, N.S.

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted July 6, 2021 10:35 am
Police are sounding the alarm about a rise in catalytic converter thefts from vehicles. Eric Sorensen explains what's driving criminals to steal this valuable part – Mar 10, 2021

More than 60 catalytic converters have been stolen from school buses in Lucasville, N.S., according to Halifax District RCMP.

Police say officers responded to a report on June 30 of thefts from a property on Lucasville Road, where a number of buses were being parked.

RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Lisa Croteau said there have been “several complaints” about the theft of catalytic converters in the HRM.

She said the automotive part, which makes car exhaust from internal combustion engines less toxic, is “quite valuable” for resale.

Read more: Why are thieves across Canada stealing catalytic converters?

Across Canada, there has been a surge of catalytic converter thefts over the last year.

Click to play video: 'Catalytic converter theft stands Burnaby seniors' Catalytic converter theft stands Burnaby seniors
