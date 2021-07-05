No charges laid after Rosslyn School attack, 4 youths involved enter ‘restorative justice’ program

Send this page to someone via email

Four youths involved in a schoolyard attack at Rosslyn School in April will not face criminal charges, the Edmonton Police Service announced on Monday.

Instead, the four individuals — aged 12 to 15 — will enter the EPS DiversionFirst program.

“(The program) first began in late 2018 and aims to connect young, first-time offenders to community organizations and family supports that are dedicated to mentoring and improving their lives, helping them to build a foundation for a positive future away from crime,” the EPS said in a news release.

Those referred to the program are supported by agencies and community partners and go through a customized plan that holds them accountable for their behaviour while addressing underlying issues.

The attack occurred on April 16 in the yard around Rosslyn School in northwest Edmonton.

“It was reported to police that earlier that afternoon, the complainant was leaving school and walking to a nearby bus stop when he was approached by a group of male youths and assaulted,” police said in a news release at the time.

A 23-second video of the incident sent in to Global News begins by showing a boy grappling with another boy in a field. Three more boys run into the scene and begin punching a Black boy who was grappling another boy, and also begin kicking him in the head. Another boy runs in and kicks the victim in the head, at which point someone is heard saying “no head kicks.” Four of the boys back off and leave another boy to continually punch the victim in the head. He then lifts the boy up in a chokehold before throwing him to the ground, while still holding him with his arm around the other boy’s neck. At that point the video ends.

While a racial slur was used during the attack, Edmonton Police Chief Dale McFee said the attack didn’t appear to be racially motivated.

Some of the boys taking part in the attack also “also represent racialized communities” and “have faced significant trauma” in their lives, he said at the time.

Police are scheduled to speak to media about the investigation Monday afternoon. This story will be updated after that news conference.

– With files from Phil Heidenreich, Global News