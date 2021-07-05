Okanagan weather: more lightning and heat ahead

Send this page to someone via email

Conditions continue their cooling trend in the Okanagan on Monday with a mix of sun and cloud in the morning and the risk of storms in the afternoon as temperatures climb into the low 30s.

The risk of showers and storms diminishes Monday night with skies clearing out, making way for a mostly sunny Tuesday with temperatures returning to the mid-30s.

View image in full screen Daytime highs return to the mid-30s on Tuesday. SkyTracker Weather

A disturbance moving up from the south will bring some brief relief on Wednesday with an afternoon high in the upper 20s and the chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm during the day.

The potential is there for more lightning that could start fires, however, a cooler day on Thursday as well with the chance of showers and a daytime high in the upper 20s should help with the fire fight.

The heat returns on Friday with a mix of sun and cloud and the chance of a high elevation shower or storm as temperatures climb back into the mid-30s.

Partly cloudy skies linger through the weekend with daytime highs in the mid-30s both Saturday and Sunday.

View image in full screen Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

