Calgary Stampede bringing annual fireworks display to other Alberta cities

In the spirit of bringing people together amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Calgary Stampede‘s fireworks display will be venturing outside the city to bring the celebration to others in the province.

The Stampede said Monday there will be four simultaneous fireworks displays in Calgary, Edmonton, Lethbridge and Red Deer on July 9, the day the Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth kicks off.

“This is our way of lighting up the Alberta skies and providing the opportunity to celebrate together,” Stampede board chairman and president Steve McDonough said

“Thousands of Albertans will be able to view this amazing firework show from their own neighbourhood at the same time, with the same soundtrack.”

The fireworks displays will all start at 11 p.m., will be free and family friendly.

In Calgary, the spectacle will be set off from the grandstand as part of the evening performance, as usual. The displays in other cities are being coordinated by Alberta-based company Fireworks Spectaculars Canada. Information on where to watch can be found online.

“We invite all Albertans to join together in celebration as we light up the night sky in recognition of our shared goals and bright future for our province,” the Stampede said.

“This incredible display will be a must-see, as the largest and most sophisticated firework event produced in Canada this year.”

The 2021 Calgary Stampede gets underway with a scaled-back parade on the Stampede grounds. It will feature the traditional midway with food, games and rides, as well as live music at both the Summer Stage, Grandstand Stage and at Nashville North. COVID-19 protocols will be in place, and organizers expect lower attendance than usual.

The rodeo will also be back, with international competitors having been granted an exemption to travel restrictions, however, the Rangeland Derby has been cancelled.

“As we move hopefully into our post-pandemic future, this fireworks display will allow us to safely honour what we’ve been though, to express our gratitude to all the essential workers who gotten us through, and to look forward with optimism,” Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi said.