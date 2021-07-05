A third of B.C.’s 200 wildfires are burning out of control Monday

Send this page to someone via email

There are nearly 200 wildfires burning in B.C. Monday morning and a third of them are considered to be burning out of control.

In the past two days, there have been 40 fires started with most of them caused by lightning.

There are currently 12 major wildfires burning with the majority of them in the Cariboo and Kamloops fire centres.

The biggest wildfire is the Sparks Lake wildfire, burning 15 kilometres north of Kamloops Lake and is out of control. The fire is suspected to be human-caused but is under investigation.

UPDATE: The #BCWildfire Service continues to respond the McKay Creek wildfire (K71030) approximately 23km north of Lillooet, which is currently 26,031 hectares. pic.twitter.com/BdsdPaMVlr — BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) July 5, 2021

A wildfire has forced several people to flee their homes near Oliver and had led to a local state of emergency for the Osoyoos Indian Band.

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen confirmed that some homes have been evacuated from the Osoyoos Indian Band but it could not confirm how many at this time.

The fire started just off McKinney Road around 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

Several other properties in the area are under evacuation alert.

The fire grew Sunday to about eight hectares in size, but is now believed to be contained.

The area around Canim Lake, east of 100 Mile House, is also on alert Monday as a wildfire is burning just two kilometres away from properties in the region.

An evacuation alert is already in effect for the Canim Lake area.

Nearby, the Deka Lake wildfire, which is estimated to be about 300 hectares, has already forced dozens of people from their homes.

The Cariboo Regional District has issued an evacuation order for 693 properties in the Deka Lake area. An additional evacuation alert has been issued for 153 properties in the Sulphurous Lake area.

The British Columbia RCMP says it has no current “active or ongoing” missing persons investigations in relation to the deadly fire that swept through Lytton, B.C. on June 30.

B.C. Chief Coroner Lisa LaPointe said there have been no additional reported deaths beyond the two the BC Coroners Service confirmed Saturday.

Police entered the village, much of which as been burned to the ground, for the first time on Saturday.

Police would not comment Sunday on the possibility a train passing through the village sparked the fire. Roberts said there was no timeline for the investigation, but pledged it would be “thorough.”