Stabbing suspect arrested after standoff with Niagara Regional Police

A man has been arrested after a stabbing in Niagara Falls and a standoff on the Garden City Skyway.

Niagara Regional Police officers were called to the area of Jubilee Drive and Redhaven Crescent in Niagara Falls just after 6 p.m. Sunday, where a woman in her 20s was taken to hospital with a serious stab wound.

She was then taken by Ornge air ambulance to an out-of-region hospital.

Police say the suspect was seen fleeing the scene in a red Kia, and was later involved in a crash in the Toronto-bound lanes of the QEW at the top of the Garden City Skyway in St. Catharines.

Police say the man got out of his car and was involved in a standoff with responding officers, which forced the closure of the highway in both directions.

The Niagara police domestic violence unit, emergency task unit, forensic service unit, two district detectives, the Ontario Provincial Police, the Niagara Parks police HART team, the St. Catharines Fire Service high angle team and Niagara Emergency Medical Service personnel all responded to the scene.

Crisis negotiators were also brought in and the man was arrested at 2 a.m. Monday.

The QEW was fully reopened less than two hours later.

Aaron Acton, 37, of St. Catharines has been charged with attempted murder and criminal harassment.

Police say he was taken to hospital to treat injuries he suffered prior to the standoff.

Police say the stabbing was a targeted incident.