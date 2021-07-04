Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police in New Glasgow investigating early morning arson

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted July 4, 2021 10:31 am
New Glasgow Regional Police are investigating arson at a vacant residence on MacLean Street.
New Glasgow Regional Police are investigating arson at a vacant residence on MacLean Street. Provided/New Glasgow Regional Police

Police and fire officials in New Glasgow, N.S. are investigating a suspected arson at a vacant residence early Sunday morning.

New Glasgow Regional Police say the fire on MacLean Street was reported at 5:20 a.m.

Read more: Halifax fire crews knock down blaze that destroys Sackville home

The building sustained extensive fire and smoke damage.

Trending Stories

Police say their preliminary investigation, along with the New Glasgow Fire Department, has determined that the fire was intentionally set.

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying any suspects, and to check their dashcams and cameras for any video for any evidence.

“As (the) arson investigation continues, police are urging the public to remain vigilant and report any unusual or suspicious activity,” said Const. Ken Macdonald, in a news release.

Story continues below advertisement

“Any information provided may be crucial in helping solve this investigation.”

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagFire tagArson tagNew Glasgow tagNew Glasgow Regional Police tagVacant building tagNew Glasgow Fire Department tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers