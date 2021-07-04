Police in New Glasgow investigating early morning arson

Send this page to someone via email

Police and fire officials in New Glasgow, N.S. are investigating a suspected arson at a vacant residence early Sunday morning.

New Glasgow Regional Police say the fire on MacLean Street was reported at 5:20 a.m.

The building sustained extensive fire and smoke damage.

Police say their preliminary investigation, along with the New Glasgow Fire Department, has determined that the fire was intentionally set.

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying any suspects, and to check their dashcams and cameras for any video for any evidence.

“As (the) arson investigation continues, police are urging the public to remain vigilant and report any unusual or suspicious activity,” said Const. Ken Macdonald, in a news release.

“Any information provided may be crucial in helping solve this investigation.”