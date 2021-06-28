Halifax fire crews knock down blaze that destroys Sackville home

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency were able to put down a fire at a house in the first block of Lakeview Avenue in the Halifax suburb of Middle Sackville.

On Monday morning, crews responded to the fire that completely destroyed the front of the home, roof and the truck parked out front.

Acting District Chief Eddy Parsons said the crews had to knock down the fire from the outside.

The front of the home as well as part of the roof are completely destroyed, as well as the truck that was parked out front

“We have crews inside pulling ceilings and checking for hidden fires. We’ve done a primary search. We didn’t find anybody,” said Parsons.

He said there are no known injuries.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.