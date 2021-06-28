Menu

Canada

Halifax fire crews knock down blaze that destroys Sackville home

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted June 28, 2021 8:42 am
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning Halifax: June 28' Global News Morning Halifax: June 28
The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers and Alyse Hand on Global Halifax.

Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency were able to put down a fire at a house in the first block of Lakeview Avenue in the Halifax suburb of Middle Sackville.

On Monday morning, crews responded to the fire that completely destroyed the front of the home, roof and the truck parked out front.

Acting District Chief Eddy Parsons said the crews had to knock down the fire from the outside.

Story continues below advertisement

“We have crews inside pulling ceilings and checking for hidden fires. We’ve done a primary search. We didn’t find anybody,” said Parsons.

He said there are no known injuries.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

