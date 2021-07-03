Police charge Belleville woman in Myers Pier collision

Send this page to someone via email

A 36-year-old woman turned herself in Friday and police have charged her with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death.

Stephanie Osborne’s vehicle drove off Myers Pier on Monday after allegedly striking and killing 63-year-old security guard Larry Tilander.

This news comes as friends and family gathered at the pier Saturday afternoon to hold a memorial service for Tilander.

Barb Tilander, Larry Tilander’s younger sister, said she was notified by Belleville Police Friday night.

“I felt relief, because I know I believe in the Canadian legal system, I know that justice will be served. I hold no animosity towards her she’s just a person, too,” Barb Tilander said at the memorial service.

Several dozen family members, friends and neighbours attended the service at the pier to celebrate the life of Larry Tilander.

Jan Austin, one of those friends, reflected on a man who did things for others like volunteering for Not Alone Team – Quinte.

The Not Alone Team works with homeless individuals in the region.

“How many single guys cook for people in need? … He’s the only one I know,” Austin said. “That was what he was like.”

Peter Bassett, Tilander’s neighbour for 10 years, said Tilander made a habit of surprising him and his daughter around Christmas.

“Unexpectedly, he would come over and knock on the door and I’d answer the door and he’d be standing there in his Santa Claus suit,” Bassett said.

Barb Tilander says her brother was always thinking of others and brought that attitude to his job as a security guard as well.

“It was a customer service role to him,” she explained. For him, the job wasn’t about watching a building. She said with him, it was always about helping others. “It was, how can I help this person? It was, how can I make this situation better?”

Barb Tilander says a private service for her brother will be held at the family home.

