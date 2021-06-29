Menu

Canada

One dead after car crashes into water off Belleville’s Myers Pier: police

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted June 29, 2021 9:03 am
Belleville police are still investigating the cause of a crash that left a man dead after his vehicle went into the water off of Myers Pier early Monday morning. View image in full screen
Belleville police are still investigating the cause of a crash that left a man dead after his vehicle went into the water off of Myers Pier early Monday morning. Global News

A man is dead after a vehicle crashed into the water off of Myers Pier in Belleville on Monday, police say.

Just after 4 a.m., police say a vehicle with two passengers drove onto the dock and hit several concrete barriers before going into the water.

A 63-year-old man died while a 36-year-old woman was taken to hospital with minor injuries and later released, police say.

Read more: Woman taken to hospital after two-vehicle collision in Belleville

Police were out at the pier, which was closed for the investigation, most of the day Monday.

The vehicle was eventually recovered and brought back to the Belleville police station for examination.

Police are still investigating and ask anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact them at 613-966-0882.

