One dead after car crashes into water off Belleville’s Myers Pier: police

A man is dead after a vehicle crashed into the water off of Myers Pier in Belleville on Monday, police say.

Just after 4 a.m., police say a vehicle with two passengers drove onto the dock and hit several concrete barriers before going into the water.

A 63-year-old man died while a 36-year-old woman was taken to hospital with minor injuries and later released, police say.

Police were out at the pier, which was closed for the investigation, most of the day Monday.

The vehicle was eventually recovered and brought back to the Belleville police station for examination.

Police are still investigating and ask anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact them at 613-966-0882.

