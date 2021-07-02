Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Smiths Falls, Ont. man charged with possession of child pornography

By Kayla Karim Global News
Posted July 2, 2021 10:38 pm
A man from Smiths Falls, Ont.., has been arrested and charged with possession of child pornography and will appear in court later this month. View image in full screen
A man from Smiths Falls, Ont.., has been arrested and charged with possession of child pornography and will appear in court later this month. The Canadian Press

Ontario Provincial Police and Smiths Falls police have charged a 55-year-old man with the possession of child pornography.

Police executed a search warrant on June 28th at a residence in Smiths Falls and seized several electronics. Upon further investigation, police arrested and charged Pierre Normand Goderre with one count of possession of child pornography.

Read more: London, Ont. man faces child porn charges after months-long investigation

Goderre was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Perth, Ont., on July 26, 2021.

Trending Stories

Police are asking the public to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 with any information. Those who wish to remain anonymous can request to do so.

Click to play video: 'OPP set to close East Region Communications Centre' OPP set to close East Region Communications Centre
OPP set to close East Region Communications Centre – May 28, 2021

 

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Police tagCourt tagArrest tagChild Pornography tagcharged tagSmiths Falls tagposession of child pornography tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers