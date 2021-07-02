Smiths Falls, Ont. man charged with possession of child pornography

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police and Smiths Falls police have charged a 55-year-old man with the possession of child pornography.

Police executed a search warrant on June 28th at a residence in Smiths Falls and seized several electronics. Upon further investigation, police arrested and charged Pierre Normand Goderre with one count of possession of child pornography.

Goderre was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Perth, Ont., on July 26, 2021.

Police are asking the public to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 with any information. Those who wish to remain anonymous can request to do so.

