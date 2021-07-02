Pregnant patients to be diverted from Peace Arch Hospital due to ‘gap’ in pediatrician coverage

Send this page to someone via email

Fraser Health is diverting maternity patients away from White Rock’s Peace Arch Hospital amid what it says is a “temporary gap in pediatrician coverage.”

The health authority said anyone giving birth between July 8 and July 19 with birth plans for the hospital should go instead to Langley Memorial Hospital.

“Fraser Health made the decision to implement this temporary diversion to ensure a high level of care for expecting individuals,” the health authority said in a media release.

“During the diversion period, impacted patients will be notified directly by their physicians or midwives to discuss their birth plan and ensure their needs are met.”

Anyone in need of urgent care should go directly to the emergency department at their nearest hospital or call 911, it added.

Fraser Health described diversions as “part of our regular operating procedure” when there is a gap in service coverage.

It said other services at the hospital remained unaffected.

