Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

B.C. working on vaccination plan for pregnant women and encourage them to get vaccine

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted May 4, 2021 1:46 pm
Click to play video: 'Calls for COVID-19 vaccine priority for pregnant women' Calls for COVID-19 vaccine priority for pregnant women
Dr. Kathleen Ross from Doctors of BC discusses why pregnant women should be moved up the COVID-19 vaccine priority list.

The B.C. government said it is working on a plan to fast-track pregnant women to be considered eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Monday that the details about the program will be unveiled in the coming days.

In the meantime, she is encouraging all pregnant women to get a vaccine if they are eligible.

A growing number of expectant mothers in Canada have landed in the ICU with COVID-19.

Click to play video: '‘I encourage all pregnant women to be immunized’: Dr. Bonnie Henry on safety of COVID-19 vaccination' ‘I encourage all pregnant women to be immunized’: Dr. Bonnie Henry on safety of COVID-19 vaccination
‘I encourage all pregnant women to be immunized’: Dr. Bonnie Henry on safety of COVID-19 vaccination – Apr 26, 2021

Read more: Doctors say COVID-19 variants put pregnant women at greater risk, cite ‘urgent’ need for vaccines

Story continues below advertisement

Data showed pregnant women are at a higher risk of developing severe symptoms from the virus. However, Henry said there have only been a “very small number” of pregnant women in B.C. who have needed to be hospitalized or received care in the ICU.

Trending Stories

Ontario moved expectant mothers to the top of its vaccine priority list last month.

Pregnant women in Quebec were also moved up on the priority list.

“There’s more and more information that we are seeing,” Henry said. “We saw information from the Society of Obstetrics and Gynecology, and a really important study out of the U.S. that reaffirms the safety of all of the vaccines that we have available in all stages of pregnancy.”

“We also know now that there’s good evidence that immunization in women who are breastfeeding means transfer of antibodies to the infant as well. So that’s also good news in protection of infants.”

Dr. Kathleen Ross from Doctors of BC said they would like to see pregnant women in all trimesters offered a vaccine of their choice.

“It appears that pregnant women have exactly the same vaccine-related profile as people who are not pregnant,” she said, speaking about studies done in the United States on the Moderna and Pfizer vaccine.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Pregnancy and COVID-19' Pregnancy and COVID-19
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagbc coronavirus tagCOVID-19 Vaccine tagpregnant women vaccine tagpregnant women covid tagpregnant women covid vaccine tagBC vaccine plan pregnant women tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers