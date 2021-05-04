B.C. working on vaccination plan for pregnant women and encourage them to get vaccine

Send this page to someone via email

The B.C. government said it is working on a plan to fast-track pregnant women to be considered eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Monday that the details about the program will be unveiled in the coming days.

In the meantime, she is encouraging all pregnant women to get a vaccine if they are eligible.

A growing number of expectant mothers in Canada have landed in the ICU with COVID-19.

Data showed pregnant women are at a higher risk of developing severe symptoms from the virus. However, Henry said there have only been a “very small number” of pregnant women in B.C. who have needed to be hospitalized or received care in the ICU.

Ontario moved expectant mothers to the top of its vaccine priority list last month.

Pregnant women in Quebec were also moved up on the priority list.

“There’s more and more information that we are seeing,” Henry said. “We saw information from the Society of Obstetrics and Gynecology, and a really important study out of the U.S. that reaffirms the safety of all of the vaccines that we have available in all stages of pregnancy.”

“We also know now that there’s good evidence that immunization in women who are breastfeeding means transfer of antibodies to the infant as well. So that’s also good news in protection of infants.”

Dr. Kathleen Ross from Doctors of BC said they would like to see pregnant women in all trimesters offered a vaccine of their choice.

“It appears that pregnant women have exactly the same vaccine-related profile as people who are not pregnant,” she said, speaking about studies done in the United States on the Moderna and Pfizer vaccine.

