Global News Hour at 6 BC
December 15 2020 8:37pm
01:51

UBC study has warning for pregnant women about COVID-19

A new study from UBC says pregnant woman are at a higher risk of severe COVID-19 symptoms. Linda Aylesworth has the details.

