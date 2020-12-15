Global News Hour at 6 BC December 15 2020 8:37pm 01:51 UBC study has warning for pregnant women about COVID-19 A new study from UBC says pregnant woman are at a higher risk of severe COVID-19 symptoms. Linda Aylesworth has the details. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7525011/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7525011/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?