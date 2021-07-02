Twenty fires in Shuswap, Okanagan, Similkameen and West Kootenay regions

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Twenty wildfires are currently burning in B.C.’s Okanagan, Shuswap, Similkameen and West Kootenay regions.

Most of the wildfires are considered new, having been discovered either on July 1st or 2nd, with BC Wildfire equally portioning shares of the causes as either lightning, person or unknown.

Currently, most of the wildfires are listed as being small, with only a handful being bigger than a hectare. Notably, four fires are considered under control, while another two are considered being held.

The #BCWildfire Service is responding to the Gulch Creek wildfire (K21233), located approximately 1.5km south of Nisknolith Lake. The fire is classified as Out of Control and estimated at 1ha. There are 16 firefighters responding with 2 helicopters and one airtanker for support. pic.twitter.com/v3NyLiGOE0 — BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) July 2, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

The biggest fire in the combined area is the Derickson Lake fire, burning in Graystokes Provincial Park east of Kelowna. That fire, discovered on June 29, is listed at 1,300 hectares.

Also in Graystokes Park, the Long Loch fire is still at 100 hectares, That fire was also discovered June 29, and along with the nearby Derickson Lake fire, is considered out of control.

A third fire, the Hilda Creek fire, was listed at two hectares on Thursday, but is now considered extinguished.

0:52 Will there be more lightning in the B.C. Interior forecast? Will there be more lightning in the B.C. Interior forecast?

Below is a list of the fires in the combined areas:

Shuswap

Celista Mountain

Location: 15 km northeast of Sorrento, across Shuswap Lake

Size: 0.01 hectares. Discovered July 2

Cause: Unknown

Ford Road

Location: 11 km directly north of Salmon Arm, across Shuswap Lake

Size: 0.01 hectares. Discovered July 1

Cause: Unknown

Blackwood Creek

Location: 19 northeast of Salmon Arm

Size: 0.2 hectares. Discovered June 30. Under control

Cause: Unknown

Gultch Creek

Location: 10 km southwest of Chase

Size: 0.3 hectares. Discovered July 2

Cause: Unknown

2:02 Wildfires in B.C. threaten homes, trigger evacuations in Kamloops, Castlegar Wildfires in B.C. threaten homes, trigger evacuations in Kamloops, Castlegar

North Okanagan

Valentine Taylor Forest Service Road (2 fires)

Location: 7-8 km northwest of Falkland

The first fire is Valentine Taylor Forest Service Road, 7 km away

Size: 0.01 hectares. Discovered on July 1

Cause: Unknown

The second fire is on Valentine Taylor Forest Service Road West, 8 km away

Size: 0.01 hectares. Discovered on July 2

Cause: Unknown

Spa Creek

Location: 16 km west of Enderby, between Yankee Flats and Silver Creek

Size: 0.4 hectares. Discovered July 1

Cause: Person

Seidner Lake

Location: 20 km east of Armstrong

Size: 0.01 hectares. Discovered July 1

Cause: Unknown

3:18 Lytton residents still unaccounted for following fast-moving wildfire Lytton residents still unaccounted for following fast-moving wildfire

Central Okanagan

Long Loch

Location: 30 km due east of Ellison/Duck Lake

Size: 6 hectares. Discovered June 29

Cause: Lightning

Derickson Lake

Location: 18 km north of Big White Ski Resort

Size: 1,300 hectares. Discovered June 20

Cause: Person

Trepanier Creek

Location: 10 northeast of Peachland, alongside Highway 97C

Size: 0.3 hectares. Discovered June 30

Considered being held

Cause: Unknown

Log Chute

Location: 8 km south of Peachland, along Highway 97

Size: 1.80 hectares. Discovered June 28

Considered under control

Cause: Person

Dark Lake Provincial Park (2 fires)

Location: 11 km southwest of Peachland

The nearest fire is 11 km away

Size: 0.1 hectares. Discovered on June 30

Cause: Unknown

Considered being held

The second fire is 11.5 km away

Size: 0.3 hectares. Discovered on June 29

Cause: Person

Considered under control

1:56 Possible state of emergency for B.C. wildfires? Possible state of emergency for B.C. wildfires?

Similkameen

Paul Road

Location: 10 km West of Keremeos

Size: 1.5 hectares. Discovered July 2

Cause: Unknown

West Kootenay

Turner Creek Upper

Location: 8 km northwest of Nakusp

Size: 0.01 hectares. Discovered July 1

Cause: Lightning

West Wilson Road

Location: 5 km northwest of New Denver

Size: 0.01 hectares. Discovered July 2

Cause: Lightning

Merry Creek

Location: 8 km southwest of Castlegar

Size: 15 hectares. Discovered July 1

Cause: Person

To view BC Wildfire’s active fire map, visit the Government of B.C. website.

Story continues below advertisement

3:40 Lytton fire: Two dead and a town gone in minutes Lytton fire: Two dead and a town gone in minutes