Health

B.C. COVID-19 hospitalizations fall below 100 as province reports 84 new cases, 2 deaths

By Simon Little Global News
Posted July 2, 2021 6:07 pm
Click to play video: 'July 1st in B.C. is also start of Step 3 of COVID-19 restart plan' July 1st in B.C. is also start of Step 3 of COVID-19 restart plan
WATCH: Global's Paul Johnson reports on how, and if, the lives of British Columbians have changed now that we're in step three of pandemic reopening.

British Columbia reported 84 new COVID-19 cases and two new deaths over two days on Friday.

Forty-nine of those cases were on Thursday, and 35 were on Friday, pushing the seven-day average for new cases down to 43.

Of the new cases, 21 were in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 36 were in the Fraser Health region, 25 were in the Interior Health region and two were in the Northern Health region. There were no new cases in the Island Health region.

The number of active cases dipped once again to 729.

There were 99 people in hospital, 30 of whom were in critical or intensive care.

More than 3.58 million British Columbians, representing 78.7 per cent of adults and 69.8 per cent of B.C.’s whole population, have had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

Trending Stories

More than 1.52 million people — 35.2 per cent of adults or 29.6 per cent of B.C.’s population — has had two doses.

Read more: COVID-19: B.C. businesses gear up as pandemic restrictions relaxed

B.C. has reported 147,705 cases since the start of the pandemic and 1,756 deaths.

British Columbia officially moved to Step 3 of its COVID-19 restart plan on Thursday.

Click to play video: 'B.C. moves to step 3 of its COVID-19 recovery plan' B.C. moves to step 3 of its COVID-19 recovery plan
B.C. moves to step 3 of its COVID-19 recovery plan

Under the relaxed restrictions, masks remain recommended in indoor public places, but are no longer mandatory.

All restrictions are removed from indoor and outdoor personal social gatherings.

Organized indoor gatherings may now include 50 people or 50 per cent of a building’s capacity, while outdoor organized gatherings can be 5,000 people or 50 per cent capacity.

Read more: COVID-19: B.C. reports 44 cases and no new deaths, one third of adults fully vaccinated

The same restrictions are in place for indoor and outdoor spectator sports, respectively.

Limits have been removed from religious gatherings, and fairs, festivals and trade shows can resume with a communicable disease plan.

Restaurants, bars, pubs and nighclubs can return to normal service, but socializing between tables and dancing remains prohibited.

Indoor fitness classes, gyms and recreational facilities can also return to normal capcity.

