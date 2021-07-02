B.C. COVID-19 hospitalizations fall below 100 as province reports 84 new cases, 2 deaths

Send this page to someone via email

British Columbia reported 84 new COVID-19 cases and two new deaths over two days on Friday.

Forty-nine of those cases were on Thursday, and 35 were on Friday, pushing the seven-day average for new cases down to 43.

Of the new cases, 21 were in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 36 were in the Fraser Health region, 25 were in the Interior Health region and two were in the Northern Health region. There were no new cases in the Island Health region.

The number of active cases dipped once again to 729.

There were 99 people in hospital, 30 of whom were in critical or intensive care.

More than 3.58 million British Columbians, representing 78.7 per cent of adults and 69.8 per cent of B.C.’s whole population, have had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

More than 1.52 million people — 35.2 per cent of adults or 29.6 per cent of B.C.’s population — has had two doses.

B.C. has reported 147,705 cases since the start of the pandemic and 1,756 deaths.

British Columbia officially moved to Step 3 of its COVID-19 restart plan on Thursday.

Under the relaxed restrictions, masks remain recommended in indoor public places, but are no longer mandatory.

All restrictions are removed from indoor and outdoor personal social gatherings.

Organized indoor gatherings may now include 50 people or 50 per cent of a building’s capacity, while outdoor organized gatherings can be 5,000 people or 50 per cent capacity.

The same restrictions are in place for indoor and outdoor spectator sports, respectively.

Limits have been removed from religious gatherings, and fairs, festivals and trade shows can resume with a communicable disease plan.

Restaurants, bars, pubs and nighclubs can return to normal service, but socializing between tables and dancing remains prohibited.

Indoor fitness classes, gyms and recreational facilities can also return to normal capcity.