COVID-19: B.C. reports 44 cases and no new deaths, one third of adults fully vaccinated

British Columbia reported 44 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and no new deaths, as the number of adults fully vaccinated climbed to nearly one-in-three.

It brought the seven day average for new cases down to 52.

In a written statement, health officials said the number of active cases in B.C. had fallen to 816.

Of the new cases, 12 Were in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 17 were in the Fraser Health region, one was in the Island Health region and 14 were in the Interior Health region. There were no new cases in the Northern Health region.

There were 108 people in hospital, 34 of whom were in critical or intensive care.

British Columbia also surpassed the milestone of more than five million doses of vaccine administered, Wednesday.

More than 3.58 million people — nearly 70 per cent of B.C.’s population, and more than 78 per cent of adults — have had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

Of them, more than 1.4 million people — more than 27 per cent of B.C.’s population, and just under 33 per cent of adults — have been fully vaccinated with two doses.

B.C. has reported 147,622 cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic and 1,754 people have died.

