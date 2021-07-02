SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

New Brunswick reports 4 new cases of COVID-19 as more people get their shots

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted July 2, 2021 12:48 pm
Click to play video: 'N.B. officials says further dropping of restrictions to happen end of July' N.B. officials says further dropping of restrictions to happen end of July
New Brunswick initially pegged August 2nd as the day it would have three quarters of the eligible population vaccinated with two doses and be able to drop restrictions, but officials say that could happen by the end of July. Silas Brown has more.

New Brunswick reported four new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, the province announced in a release.

Two cases are in Zone 1, the Moncton region, involving a person in their 20s and a person in their 50s. One is a close contact of a previously reported case and one is under investigation.

There are also two new travel-related cases in Zone 3, the Fredericton region, involving two people in their 30s.

Read more: When could New Brunswick remove all COVID-19 restrictions?

There have also been three new recoveries since Thursday, and the number of active cases is 25, including five people in hospital.

The province conducted 661 tests on Thursday.

More people getting their shot

The release said 37.3 per cent of New Brunswickers aged 12 and older are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 78.1 per cent of eligible people have received their first dose of the vaccine.

All eligible residents can book their second dose appointments through a participating pharmacy or at a Vitalité or Horizon health network clinic, if at least 28 days has passed since their first dose.

They’re asked to bring a signed consent form, their Medicare card and a copy of the record of immunization provided after their first appointment.

