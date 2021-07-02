New Brunswick reports 4 new cases of COVID-19 as more people get their shots

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick reported four new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, the province announced in a release.

Two cases are in Zone 1, the Moncton region, involving a person in their 20s and a person in their 50s. One is a close contact of a previously reported case and one is under investigation.

There are also two new travel-related cases in Zone 3, the Fredericton region, involving two people in their 30s.

There have also been three new recoveries since Thursday, and the number of active cases is 25, including five people in hospital.

The province conducted 661 tests on Thursday.

More people getting their shot

The release said 37.3 per cent of New Brunswickers aged 12 and older are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 78.1 per cent of eligible people have received their first dose of the vaccine.

All eligible residents can book their second dose appointments through a participating pharmacy or at a Vitalité or Horizon health network clinic, if at least 28 days has passed since their first dose.

They’re asked to bring a signed consent form, their Medicare card and a copy of the record of immunization provided after their first appointment.