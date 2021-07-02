Want to attend the outdoor Habs viewing party? Book your tickets in advance

Send this page to someone via email

The Montreal Canadiens are set to take on the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup final on Friday night — and hopeful Habs fans can take it all in at a free outdoor viewing party.

Under the plan, tickets are being offered online for those wishing to take part in the NHL playoff event in Montreal’s entertainment district known as Quartier des Spectacles.

Anyone who wants to attend must reserve a ticket in advance — and there is a cap on how many spectators can be there for each game.

Organizers released additional details about the party, which comes after Quebec public health denied a request to allow more fans into the Bell Centre due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

READ MORE: Carey Price’s B.C. hometown rallying behind Montreal star goaltender

A total of 4,335 fans will be allowed on-site and they will be divided into three distinct sections.

Story continues below advertisement

“People must reserve a ticket online and are kindly asked to not enter the site [without] a ticket,” organizers said in a statement.

People are encouraged to wear masks, and physical distancing of two metres must be respected to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. Security agents will be present to ensure people are following the rules.

Organizers are also asking anyone who is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms or has come into contact with someone who tested positive for the virus to stay home.

4:47 Saskatoon fan club cheering on the Montreal Canadiens Saskatoon fan club cheering on the Montreal Canadiens

—With files from The Canadian Press