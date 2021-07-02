SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

B.C. residents remain on high alert with 49 wildfires sparked in just 48 hours

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted July 2, 2021 12:35 pm
Click to play video: 'Dozens of new wildfires sparked in B.C. amid unprecedented conditions' Dozens of new wildfires sparked in B.C. amid unprecedented conditions
WATCH: The BC Wildfire Service says the extremely hot and dry conditions mean the 2021 B.C. wildfire season is only going to get worse before it gets better.

British Columbians remain on high alert Friday with wildfires burning around the province.

There are currently 119 active fires with 49 of those sparked in just the last two days.

Read more: B.C. wildfire map 2021: Location and size of the fires burning around the province

An outbreak of lightning Thursday evening lasted overnight in the Thompson and Shuswap regions but tapered considerably Friday morning.

The greatest risk of lightning in the Southern Interior Friday will be in the Columbia region in the afternoon.

The Kootenay, Thompson and Okanagan regions could also see some isolated thunder, Global BC meteorologist Mark Madryga said.

Smoke from the wildfires in the Interior will remain an issue for many days. Madryga said, adding that some high-level smoke is edging into the Lower Mainland and is likely to remain through the weekend.

Click to play video: 'Possible state of emergency for B.C. wildfires?' Possible state of emergency for B.C. wildfires?
Possible state of emergency for B.C. wildfires?

It was a scary evening for some Kamloops residents Thursday as some were forced to flee as a wildfire came close to town.

Trending Stories

Residents in the Valleyview and Juniper Ridge region left their homes but luckily tactical evacuation orders were rescinded just after midnight.

Read more: Kamloops, B.C., residents briefly evacuated from homes due to close wildfire

The City of Kamloops said the blaze was sparked by several lightning strikes.

It is believed lightning is responsible for a fire Thursday night near Merritt that sparked along Highway 5A towards Kamloops.

Read more: IN PHOTOS: Scenes of destruction after wildfire destroys village of Lytton, B.C.

Crews were spotted on the hillside fighting the blaze, which is believed to have calmed down substantially overnight.

No evacuation order has been implemented.

