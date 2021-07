Send this page to someone via email

A Manitoba RCMP officer is facing charges after an investigation by the province’s police watchdog.

The Independent Investigation Unit (IIU) said Friday it wrapped up its investigation into the discharge of a firearm by an off-duty police officer last year.

The RCMP constable involved will appear in Brandon Provincial Court on Aug. 12 to face a charge of careless use of a firearm.

