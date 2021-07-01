RCMP seek suspect after person stabbed at Leduc intersection

Police are looking for a suspect as they investigate what led to a driver being stabbed in Leduc on Thursday.

Mounties were called to a stabbing at the intersection of Highway 2A and Southfork Road at about 2:30 p.m., the RCMP said.

“The victim transported himself to the Leduc Community Hospital where police attended and spoke with him,” the RCMP said in a news release.

“Police learned that the victim was driving northbound on Highway 2A when he and another driver both stopped and a physical confrontation occurred, resulting in the victim being stabbed.”

According to police, the victim suffered injuries to his chest, arm and leg. They did not provide details on the severity of his injuries.

The RCMP said the suspect drove away from the scene in an older model green Jeep that had the top down.

The suspect is described as being a white man between 30 and 35 years old with a scruffy, medium-length beard. Police said he is about five-foot-seven or five-foot-eight and weighs about 160 to 170 pounds.

The RCMP said if anyone sees the suspect they should not approach him as they consider him to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the suspect or the suspect vehicle is asked to call the Leduc RCMP detachment at 780-980-7267, their local police department or 911. Tips can also be anonymously submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or contacting them online at http://www.P3Tips.com.

