RCMP search for missing man who was boating on Lesser Slave Lake

Send this page to someone via email

A search is underway on Lesser Slave Lake to find a 58-year-old man who went missing while boating.

Leard Robertson, of Slave Lake, Alta., was reported missing at about 9 a.m. on Thursday. In a news release, the RCMP said Robertson was boating on Lesser Slave Lake on Wednesday evening.

“Police have located the boat unoccupied,” the RCMP said, adding that Mounties have been joined by firefighters and search-and-rescue personnel to conduct ground and water searches for Robertson.

“RCMP Air Services have also been called to provide assistance,” police said.

If anyone has information about Robertson’s whereabouts, they are asked to call the Slave Lake RCMP detachment at 780-849-3045. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or contacting them online at http://www.P3Tips.com.

Robertson is six-feet tall and weighs 229 pounds. He has brown hair.

Advertisement

Related News RCMP called to possible drowning in Wetaskiwin area