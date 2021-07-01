Menu

Comments

Crime

4 charged in alleged kidnapping, ransom of 23-year-old man: Toronto police

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 1, 2021 2:19 pm
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Toronto police have arrested and charged four people in the alleged kidnapping and ransom of a 23-year-old man.

Police allege the man was confronted with a gun, pistol-whipped, bound and threatened after talking with a man in a car during a walk.

They allege he was taken to his home, which was ransacked, and demanded money from his friends as ransom.

Read more: Toronto officers injured while attempting to make arrest in Scarborough

The force says officers were able to find and rescue the man after a radio call for extortion on Saturday night.

Police say a 19-year old man, 36-year-old man, and two boys aged 16 and 17 are each facing multiple charges, including kidnapping for ransom and assault with a weapon.

They ask anyone with information to contact police.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
