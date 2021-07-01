Toronto officers injured while attempting to make arrest in Scarborough

Two Toronto officers were injured while attempting to arrest a suspect in Scarborough on Tuesday night.
Toronto police said officers were in the area of Lawrence Avenue East and Scarborough Golf Club Road just before midnight in preparation of executing a search warrant.
Investigators allege the officers attempted to arrest a suspect they saw walking into the building. A struggle ensued and police said the suspect hit the officers with a glass bottle.
Police arrested 22-year-old Toronto resident Kadah Dematas. A 9mm semi-automatic loaded firearm was found on him.
Two officers were treated at hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
Dematas was charged with numerous offences including two counts of assaulting a peace officer with a weapon and four counts of possession of a schedule 1 substance of the purpose of trafficking.
He appeared in court on Wednesday.
