Toronto officers injured while attempting to make arrest in Scarborough

Two Toronto officers were injured while attempting to arrest a suspect in Scarborough on Tuesday night.

Toronto police said officers were in the area of Lawrence Avenue East and Scarborough Golf Club Road just before midnight in preparation of executing a search warrant.

Investigators allege the officers attempted to arrest a suspect they saw walking into the building. A struggle ensued and police said the suspect hit the officers with a glass bottle.

Police arrested 22-year-old Toronto resident Kadah Dematas. A 9mm semi-automatic loaded firearm was found on him.

Two officers were treated at hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Dematas was charged with numerous offences including two counts of assaulting a peace officer with a weapon and four counts of possession of a schedule 1 substance of the purpose of trafficking.

He appeared in court on Wednesday.

