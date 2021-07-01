Strict water restrictions for some Spallumcheen properties after reservoir dips to 29% capacity

Send this page to someone via email

The Township of Spallumcheen has institutedwater restrictions for properties that get water from the Larkin Water Works District on Wednesday.

The move was made after the reservoir for the township-operated water utility suddenly dipped to just 29 per cent on Wednesday.

Initially, Stage 3 restrictions were announced on Wednesday, with the township downgrading it to Stage 2 on Thursday at 11 a.m.

The township said it would have bylaw on patrol to ensure compliance with the restrictions.

The rural municipality’s mayor said officials believe someone may have been irrigating on the water system that’s supposed to be only for domestic use and providing water to animals.

Mayor Christine Fraser said there were no leaks in the system.

“From one day to the next, a whole pile of water was used somewhere. So, really, the only way for that to happen without a leak is somebody was using it for irrigation, most likely,” Fraser said.

Fraser said the four groundwater wells that feed the reservoir are refilling it.

The mayor said water users should also expect more turbidity in their water as the reservoir refills.

“[The township has] only just taken over the water system as of the beginning of January,” said Fraser.

“So there is still a bunch of work that we are going to be doing on the system, as well as ensuring that … the water meters are working properly and that we know if there is any excessive usage anywhere or the ability to hook into irrigation systems.”

Fraser estimates the water system servers around 130-145 customers.

The township said during the Stage 2 restrictions residents can’t:

Use a sprinkler or irrigation system to water a lawn, garden, trees, or shrubs;

Wash driveways, sidewalks, parking lots or exterior building surfaces.

The township said, however, during Stage 2 Restrictions, a person may:

Water a lawn, flower or vegetable garden, trees, shrubs or landscaped area, which combined do not exceed one acre in size.

Water newly planted trees, shrubs, flowers and vegetables, new sod or newly seeded lawn.

Wash a vehicle with water using a handheld container or hose equipped with a shut-off nozzle, but only during Stage 1 watering hours and days.

ill or top up or add to a swimming pool, wading pool, hot tub, garden pond or decorative fountain.

For more about Stage 2 water restrictions, click here.

