Fire at Oak Bluff business sends black plume of smoke over Winnipeg

A fire at a Oak Bluff, Man., business, just west of Winnipeg, sent huge plumes of black smoke over much of the city Wednesday.
A Global News videographer at the scene said the smoke appeared to be coming from a fire at Pool Pros Ltd, at 2595-B McGillivray Bvld. He reported smelling chlorine in the air around the fire.
There were no immediate reports of injuries.
A caller to 680 CJOB said McGillivray Boulevard was closed at Columbia Drive while firefighters worked to put out the blaze.
Global News has reached out to the Rural Municipality of MacDonald for more information.
More to come.
