Fire at Oak Bluff business sends black plume of smoke over Winnipeg

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A fire at a Oak Bluff, Man., business, just west of Winnipeg, sent huge plumes of black smoke over much of the city Wednesday.

A Global News videographer at the scene said the smoke appeared to be coming from a fire at Pool Pros Ltd, at 2595-B McGillivray Bvld. He reported smelling chlorine in the air around the fire.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

View image in full screen Crews work to put out the fire. Jordan Pearn/Global News

A caller to 680 CJOB said McGillivray Boulevard was closed at Columbia Drive while firefighters worked to put out the blaze.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Dry conditions keep Winnipeg fire crews busy as city reports multiple blazes

Global News has reached out to the Rural Municipality of MacDonald for more information.

More to come.

0:55 Fire on Maryland Street Friday afternoon in Winnipeg Fire on Maryland Street Friday afternoon in Winnipeg – May 7, 2021