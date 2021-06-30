Menu

Canada

Fire at Oak Bluff business sends black plume of smoke over Winnipeg

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted June 30, 2021 5:02 pm
Firefighters work to put out a fire at a business in Oak Bluff, just west of Winnipeg, Wednesday. View image in full screen
Firefighters work to put out a fire at a business in Oak Bluff, just west of Winnipeg, Wednesday. Jordan Pearn/Global News

A fire at a Oak Bluff, Man., business, just west of Winnipeg, sent huge plumes of black smoke over much of the city Wednesday.

A Global News videographer at the scene said the smoke appeared to be coming from a fire at Pool Pros Ltd, at 2595-B McGillivray Bvld. He reported smelling chlorine in the air around the fire.

Winnipeg condo complex fire under investigation: WFPS

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Crews work to put out the fire. View image in full screen
Crews work to put out the fire. Jordan Pearn/Global News

A caller to 680 CJOB said McGillivray Boulevard was closed at Columbia Drive while firefighters worked to put out the blaze.

Dry conditions keep Winnipeg fire crews busy as city reports multiple blazes

Global News has reached out to the Rural Municipality of MacDonald for more information.

More to come.

Fire on Maryland Street Friday afternoon in Winnipeg
Fire on Maryland Street Friday afternoon in Winnipeg – May 7, 2021
