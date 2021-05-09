Dry conditions keep Winnipeg fire crews busy as city reports multiple blazes

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) crews responded to a rapidly-spreading grass fire near Bournais Drive and Dugald Road around 6:40 p.m. on Saturday. According to reports, the fire was the size of nearly four football fields, and 40 km/h winds helped the fire grow.

Using the WFPS drone to find the hot spots, fire crews had the fire under control just before 7:30 p.m. with no reported injuries. The WFPS believe a passing train sparked the fire

The large grass fire was just the start of a busy weekend for the WFPS, however.

Early Sunday morning, the WFPS arrived to a fire in a three-storey house near the intersection of William Avenue and Isabel Street. Everyone inside the house evacuated before crews arrived and the WFPS had the fire under control in 20 minutes.

Story continues below advertisement

About 20 minutes after putting out the the fire on William Avenue, crews fought a fire in

Lagimodière-Gaboury Park in St. Boniface for nearly one hour before it was under control. The cause of the fire is under investigation. No injuries were reported in all three fires, but the Manitoba Wildfire Service is now expanding the fire ban across southeastern Manitoba. While campfires are still allowed in approved fire pits, restrictions remain in Spruce Woods Provincial Park and Forest, the Criddle/Vane Homestead, Turtle Mountain and William Lake Provincial Park.