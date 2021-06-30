Jam session: A spike in canning popularity during pandemic

Jill Bishop, community food cultivator for Nourish in Peterborough, Ont., said she has noticed a spike in interest in canning during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I think we have seen a huge resurgence and an interest in gardening and then inevitably if your garden does well or you want to support the local farmers, then you have a lot of food,” she said. “So a great way to preserve it is to can it for the winter.”

But where do you start? Bishop said it is important to have your ingredients and tools prepped and ready to go.

“When it comes to canning, one of the most important things are make sure you have everything with you because it is really about timing.”

She said you want to be sure your workspace and tools are also clean and sanitized. When it comes to the recipe, Bishop said it is important that you follow the ingredients and directions.

“We really want to make sure we are using a canning recipe,” she said. “All water bath canning will have either a sugar or a vinegar. There is a lot of sugar in this recipe and that is really what makes it safe.”

She said totals and ratios are already tested and if you alter the recipe it could mean things won’t work.

Bishop said Bernardin, a producer of canning supplies, has a number of recipes on its website.

She also said having a canner is key and you’ll also need proper canning jars. Bishop said a gripper, funnel, magnet stick for placing the lids and a tool to measure headspace (the room you leave when filling your jars) are also useful.

“The headspace is important,” said Bishop. “Canning is a science, when we go to can, we want the air to escape and create a seal.”

Once you’ve followed your recipe and the jars have gone back into the canner she said to set them aside and wait for that satisfying sealing sound.

“It really is the most joyous sound a canner can hear.”

Unfortunately for me, my jam didn’t turn out. (See the video at the top of this story for what not to do). Regardless, Bishop said it can be a fun activity and to not get discouraged.

“It is really something that you can do in your household, as a family and if it doesn’t turn out the first time you can always try again.”