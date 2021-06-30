SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

What’s open and what’s closed on Canada Day in Montreal

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted June 30, 2021 3:40 pm
People walk in the Old Port in Montreal, Saturday, June 19, 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. View image in full screen
People walk in the Old Port in Montreal, Saturday, June 19, 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Here’s a list of some of the things that are open and closed in Montreal on Thursday for Canada Day.

Federal, provincial and municipal government offices will be closed.

Municipal courts will be closed.

Most banks will be closed.

Canada Post will be closed — it will neither deliver nor collect mail.

READ MORE: ‘No pride’: Growing calls to cancel Canada Day amid residential schools discovery

SAQ and SQDC stores will be closed.

Shopping malls will be closed.

The Jean-Talon and Atwater markets will be open.

Public swimming pools, sports centres, cultural venues and libraries will be open according to borough schedules. Check your borough website for details.

The Botanical Garden, Biodôme and Rio Tinto Alcan Planetarium will be open.

Ecocentres will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

All waste and recycling collection will run as scheduled besides in Montreal North, where green waste will be collected on Friday, July 2.

Parking restrictions remain in effect all over the city.

READ MORE: A life-long Montreal Canadiens fan on why this playoff run means so much

Exo commuter trains will operate on a Sunday schedule and Exo buses will run on a reduced schedule.

The Société de transport de Montréal (STM) metro and buses will run on its reduced holiday schedule. Check the STM website for more information.

The Société de transport de Laval buses will run on a Saturday schedule.

