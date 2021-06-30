A 40-year-old Halifax murder remains unsolved after victim found dead in his car

Send this page to someone via email

It’s been 40 years since 43-year-old Vincent “Hank” Pius Griffin was found dead in his car slumped across the front seat.

Halifax Regional Police said on Wednesday, the 40th anniversary of when the unsolved homicide took place, that his car was still running in front of 2454 John Street in Halifax when they found him on June 30, 1981, at around 8:05 a.m.

“Vincent’s vehicle, a maroon 1977 dodge two-door hardtop, had been observed in the area shortly after midnight,” police said in a release.

Investigators believe that there are people who have information that could help solve Vincent’s murder.

“We hope that the passage of time will encourage them to do the right thing and come forward with what they know,” police said.

Investigators ask anyone with information about Vincent’s murder to contact police.

Vincent’s case is part of the Nova Scotia Department of Justice Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program which offers cash rewards of up to $150,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible.

According to police, the amount of the award will be based on the investigative value of the information provided.

