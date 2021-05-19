4 charged in homicide of Nova Scotia man discovered in burned-out van

Send this page to someone via email

The RCMP’s Southwest Nova Major Crime Unit has charged four people in relation to the death of Robert Campbell, whose remains were discovered in a burned-out van in Hants County nearly one year ago.

RCMP said they responded to a report of a home invasion in Wolfville Ridge in the early hours of May 24, 2020. Officers attended a second call in St. Croix shortly after 7 a.m., where they found a burnt vehicle with Campbell’s remains inside.

In a release, the RCMP said they arrested 42-year-old Darroll Murray Atwell of Robinson Corner and 26-year-old Devyn Adam Dennis of Bishopville on May 14, 2021, in relation to the homicide.

They were charged with indignity to human remains, accessory after the fact, break and enter with intent to commit an indictable offence and arson. Both were remanded into custody and are scheduled to appear in Kentville Supreme Court on May 21, 2021, at 2 p.m.

On May 18, officers also arrested Rebecca Elizabeth Moir, 37, of Five Islands, and Brandon Doucette, 28, of L’Ardoise, in relation to the homicide.

They were both charged with Campbell’s murder, as well as criminal negligence causing death, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Moir is also facing a charge of possession of a weapon while prohibited, while Doucette also faces charges of discharging a firearm and pointing a firearm.

Both were remanded into custody. Moir is set to appear in Kentville provincial Court and Doucette will appear in Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court Tuesday.

The RCMP said they are still investigating and are asking anyone with information to contact police or Crime Stoppers.