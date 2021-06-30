Menu

Canada

Calgary police investigate fatal motorcycle crash in city’s northwest

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted June 30, 2021 9:24 am
The intersection where a fatal motorcycle crash happened on Tuesday, June 29, 2021. View image in full screen
The intersection where a fatal motorcycle crash happened on Tuesday, June 29, 2021. Global News

Calgary police say speed and alcohol are being investigated as factors in a crash in Capitol Hill on Tuesday that killed one person and seriously injured another.

The collision was between a motorcycle and an SUV and happened at the intersection of 20 Avenue Northwest and 14 Street Northwest just before 11 p.m.

EMS said the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. Paramedics took another person to hospital in serious condition.

Anyone who witnessed the collision can contact the Calgary Police Service’s non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.

