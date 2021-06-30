Calgary police investigate fatal motorcycle crash in city’s northwest

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Calgary police say speed and alcohol are being investigated as factors in a crash in Capitol Hill on Tuesday that killed one person and seriously injured another.

The collision was between a motorcycle and an SUV and happened at the intersection of 20 Avenue Northwest and 14 Street Northwest just before 11 p.m.

Read more: Tow truck driver hit by vehicle in northeast Calgary suffers serious injuries

EMS said the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. Paramedics took another person to hospital in serious condition.

Anyone who witnessed the collision can contact the Calgary Police Service’s non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.

Advertisement