Crime

Prolific offenders charged in Halloween 2019 homicide in Chilliwack

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted June 29, 2021 7:26 pm
Police investigate the discovery of a body in Chilliwack on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019. View image in full screen
Police investigate the discovery of a body in Chilliwack on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019. Global News

Two longtime violent offenders have been charged with the targeted murder of another man well-known to police on Halloween of 2019.

The body of 26-year-old Jordan Smyth was found on the Soowahlie First Nation reserve near Cultus Lake on the morning of Nov. 1, 2019.

Click to play video: 'Young man found dead in Halloween homicide in Chilliwack identified' Young man found dead in Halloween homicide in Chilliwack identified
Young man found dead in Halloween homicide in Chilliwack identified – Nov 2, 2019

Smyth was known to police and homicide investigators said at the time they believed his killing was targeted.

Read more: Chilliwack RCMP on lookout for prolific offender wanted on provincial warrant

First-degree murder charges have been laid against 30-year-old David Geoghegan and 24-year-old Darius Commodore, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said.

Geoghegan and Commodore were arrested on June 25.

