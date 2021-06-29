Prolific offenders charged in Halloween 2019 homicide in Chilliwack

Send this page to someone via email

Two longtime violent offenders have been charged with the targeted murder of another man well-known to police on Halloween of 2019.

The body of 26-year-old Jordan Smyth was found on the Soowahlie First Nation reserve near Cultus Lake on the morning of Nov. 1, 2019.

1:42 Young man found dead in Halloween homicide in Chilliwack identified Young man found dead in Halloween homicide in Chilliwack identified – Nov 2, 2019

Smyth was known to police and homicide investigators said at the time they believed his killing was targeted.

First-degree murder charges have been laid against 30-year-old David Geoghegan and 24-year-old Darius Commodore, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said.

Geoghegan and Commodore were arrested on June 25.