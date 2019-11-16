Chilliwack RCMP on lookout for prolific offender wanted on provincial warrant

Send this page to someone via email

Chilliwack RCMP have issued a B.C.-wide warrant for a prolific offender for the second time this year, and are asking the public for help locating him.

David Allen Geoghegan, 29, is wanted for failing to comply with conditions of his release from prison.

Geoghegan is currently facing charges of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and fleeing from police connected to an incident in May.

He was released on bail in October and is due to begin his trial in March.

Geoghegan was the subject of a province-wide warrant in January when he was facing charges of drug possession for the purpose of trafficking. He was arrested in May and is set to face trial for those counts on Nov. 22.

In April 2018, he was arrested after crashing a car and attempting to flee the scene, only to be chased down by a police dog.

He was also arrested in November after an armed standoff with police.

His court records date back to 2013 and include additional drug possession charges as well as assaulting a police officer, possession of stolen property and breach of probation.

Geoghegan is described as six-foot-three and 170 pounds. He has hazel eyes, brown hair and is heavily tattooed.

Police are warning the public not to approach or attempt to apprehend Geoghegan if they see him.

Anyone who has information on Geoghegan or his whereabouts is asked to contact Chilliwack RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

