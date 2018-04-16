Dave the police dog catches suspect in the act in Chilliwack

A Chilliwack RCMP officer and a police dog, Dave, caught a suspect who allegedly fled from a vehicle after failing to stop for police.

On April 6, police were nearby when a driver crashed his vehicle into the front yard of a house in the 46000-block of Portage Avenue. The vehicle was abandoned by the driver, but he didn’t make it far.

The RCMP officer and police dog quickly approached the scene of the abandoned auto and following a short track, police service dog Dave located the suspect who was then arrested.

David Allen Geoghegan remains in custody and is charged with flight, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, and failing to comply with a probation order.