Mounties seek alleged drug dealer on B.C.-wide warrant

Chilliwack RCMP is asking for the public’s help to locate an alleged drug dealer wanted on a B.C.-wide warrant.

Chilliwack resident David Allen Geoghegan, 28, is wanted on two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, four counts of failure to comply with his probation and failure to comply with undertaking.

He’s described as six-foot-three and 170 pounds. He has hazel eyes, brown hair and is heavily tattooed.

The RCMP says anyone who sees Geoghegan should not approach him and should call 911 immediately.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611, or contact Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.

