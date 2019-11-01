Menu

Halloween homicide on Sleepy Hollow Road: IHIT deployed to Chilliwack

By Simon Little Global News
Posted November 1, 2019 4:00 pm
Homicide investigators say a man's body was found in the area of Sleepy Hollow Road in Chilliwack early in the hours of Nov. 1. Google Street View

Homicide investigators have been called to Chilliwack, where a man was found dead in the early hours of Friday morning.

Police are treating the death as suspicious.

READ MORE: Teens accused in Surrey murder charged with assault on elderly White Rock man on same night

According to Chilliwack RCMP, the body was found near Cultus Lake in the area of Sleepy Hollow Road.

The Integrate Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has been deployed, along with forensic specialists.

The BC Coroners Service is also investigating.

7-year-old shot while Halloween trick-or-treating in Chicago
