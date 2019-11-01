Halloween homicide on Sleepy Hollow Road: IHIT deployed to Chilliwack

Send this page to someone via email

Homicide investigators have been called to Chilliwack, where a man was found dead in the early hours of Friday morning.

Police are treating the death as suspicious.

According to Chilliwack RCMP, the body was found near Cultus Lake in the area of Sleepy Hollow Road.

The Integrate Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has been deployed, along with forensic specialists.

The BC Coroners Service is also investigating.

