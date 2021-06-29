Menu

Canada

Portage la Prairie, Man. RCMP seek for public assistance in locating missing teen

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted June 29, 2021 6:14 pm
Rayne Trista Roulette was last seen wearing a white shirt, black leggings and white sandals.
Rayne Trista Roulette was last seen wearing a white shirt, black leggings and white sandals. RCMP

RCMP in the Manitoba city of Portage la Prairie are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 15-year old girl.

Rayne Trista Roulette was last seen on June 25 at around 10:00 a.m. when she left the Portage Collegiate Institute.

She was last seen wearing a white shirt, black leggings and white sandals.

Read more: Winnipeg police looking for missing 14-year-old

She is described as five-feet-four-inches tall with brown eyes and long, black hair with blonde highlights.

Her family and RCMP are concerned for her safety.

Anyone with any information on Roulette’s whereabouts are encouraged to contact RCMP or file an anonymous tip 

Rayne Trista Roulette was last seen wearing a white shirt, black leggings and white sandals.
Rayne Trista Roulette was last seen wearing a white shirt, black leggings and white sandals. RCMP
