B.C. moves to Step 3 of its COVID-19 restart plan on July 1. What will you be able to do?

B.C. is getting ready to move to Step 3 of its restart plan on Canada Day.

The criteria for moving to Step 3 is at least 70 per cent of the 18+ population vaccinated with a first dose, along with low case counts and declining COVID-19 hospitalizations.

On Monday, B.C. announced the number of people in hospital declined by one to 107 while the number of patients in intensive care remained unchanged at 37.

1:18 Dr. Bonnie Henry outlines recommendations around mask wearing in Step 3 of the restart plan Dr. Bonnie Henry outlines recommendations around mask wearing in Step 3 of the restart plan

There were 145 new cases of COVID-19 and five additional deaths over the weekend.

The number of active cases dropped by more than 15 per cent to 930 — the lowest total since Aug. 29.

The province said 78.1 per cent of adults in B.C. have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

5:38 B.C. moves to Step 3 reopening after the province’s longest ever public health emergency B.C. moves to Step 3 reopening after the province’s longest ever public health emergency

What can you do in Step 3 of the restart plan?

Masks will no longer be mandatory in public indoor settings although they will still be recommended.

Residents will also be able to engage in careful social contact with others not previously in their household or social bubble.

Indoor and outdoor personal gatherings will be able to resume as normal, meaning having people over for dinner or hosting a house party.

Sleepovers will also be permitted.

3:41 B.C. reports 145 new COVID-19 cases over three days as active cases dip below 1,000 B.C. reports 145 new COVID-19 cases over three days as active cases dip below 1,000

When it comes to organized gatherings, there can be increased capacity at both indoor and outdoor events when following communicable disease prevention guidance.

Fairs and festivals can also operate when following communicable disease prevention guidance.

For those wanting to travel, Canada-wide recreational travel will now be permitted.

There will be no group limit for indoor and outdoor dining, all liquor service restrictions will be lifted and casinos and nightclubs can operate with a limited capacity.

All sectors must follow communicable disease prevention guidance from WorkSafeBC, and drop COVID-19 safety plans.

For anyone wanting to work out, all indoor fitness classes will be allowed at the usual capacity.

There will be limited indoor spectators allowed at events.