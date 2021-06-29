Has the B.C. government done enough during the extreme heat wave?
A reporter asks Premier John Horgan why the province hasn’t done more for British Columbians after news of unexpected deaths during a heatwave. Horgan says these are longer-term challenges for the global community and of the climate crisis and to follow safety guidelines for staying cool. Horgan also says “fatalities are a part of life” and that the event was unprecedented and people need to also take personal responsibility and prepare.