Science
June 29 2021 7:10pm
06:57

Has the B.C. government done enough during the extreme heat wave?

A reporter asks Premier John Horgan why the province hasn’t done more for British Columbians after news of unexpected deaths during a heatwave. Horgan says these are longer-term challenges for the global community and of the climate crisis and to follow safety guidelines for staying cool. Horgan also says “fatalities are a part of life” and that the event was unprecedented and people need to also take personal responsibility and prepare.

