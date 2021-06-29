Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police bust dismantles suspected drug trafficking ring on Montreal’s south shore

By Brayden Jagger Haines Global News
Posted June 29, 2021 11:53 am
Longueuil police carried out a number of search warrants Tuesday morning in connection to a suspected drug trafficking ring on the south shore and Montreal. View image in full screen
Longueuil police carried out a number of search warrants Tuesday morning in connection to a suspected drug trafficking ring on the south shore and Montreal. Global News

Longueuil police executed out a number of search warrants Tuesday morning in connection with a suspected drug trafficking ring on the south shore and in Montreal.

Officers raided five buildings located in Longueuil, Carignan, Chambly and on the Island of Montreal.

Longueuil police spokesperson Éric Courcy says operation “Specter,” which started in March, is targeting and dismantling a methamphetamine and cocaine selling network.

This is the second phase of the investigation, with the first one carried out earlier in June.

Courcy said 75 police officers were involved in the latest drug raids.

READ MORE: Two men charged after Calgary police seize over $1M in illegal drugs

The first round of busts saw the seizure of more than 3 kg of cocaine and 1.5 kg of crystal meth.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

In addition, about 185,000 methamphetamine pills and around $120,000 in cash was also seized.

Both the SPVM and Sûreté du Québec police forces assisted in the investigation and seizures.

Courcy says the operation was launched after a number of tips from the public.

Currently, no arrests have been made, according to police.

 READ MORE: Longueuil police raid 11 buildings in connection with suspected drug trafficking ring

 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Police tagDrugs tagDrug Bust tagLongueuil Police tagSouth Shore tagMontreal south shore tagoperation tagdrug operation tageric courcy tagLongueuil drug raid tagSouth shore drug trafficking tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers