Police bust dismantles suspected drug trafficking ring on Montreal’s south shore

Send this page to someone via email

Longueuil police executed out a number of search warrants Tuesday morning in connection with a suspected drug trafficking ring on the south shore and in Montreal.

Officers raided five buildings located in Longueuil, Carignan, Chambly and on the Island of Montreal.

Longueuil police spokesperson Éric Courcy says operation “Specter,” which started in March, is targeting and dismantling a methamphetamine and cocaine selling network.

This is the second phase of the investigation, with the first one carried out earlier in June.

Courcy said 75 police officers were involved in the latest drug raids.

READ MORE: Two men charged after Calgary police seize over $1M in illegal drugs

The first round of busts saw the seizure of more than 3 kg of cocaine and 1.5 kg of crystal meth.

Story continues below advertisement

In addition, about 185,000 methamphetamine pills and around $120,000 in cash was also seized.

Both the SPVM and Sûreté du Québec police forces assisted in the investigation and seizures.

Courcy says the operation was launched after a number of tips from the public.

Currently, no arrests have been made, according to police.

READ MORE: Longueuil police raid 11 buildings in connection with suspected drug trafficking ring