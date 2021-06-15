Menu

Crime

Longueil police raid 11 buildings in connection with suspected drug trafficking ring

By Brayden Jagger Haines Global News
Posted June 15, 2021 10:22 am
Longueil police raided 8 residential homes and 3 commercial spaces Tuesday morning in a months long narcotic operation titled metaphor. View image in full screen
Longueil police raided 8 residential homes and 3 commercial spaces Tuesday morning in a months long narcotic operation titled metaphor. Global News

Longueil police officers raided 11 buildings in a sweeping operation targeting a suspected narcotics drug trafficking ring after an investigation spanning three months.

Operation Metaphor, which was launched in March, came to a tipping point Tuesday morning.

READ MORE: Longueuil police force takes on new approach to law enforcement

More than 120 police officers were involved in the search of eight residential homes, three commercial spaces and nine vehicles on Montreal’s south shore.

Longueuil police spokesperson Eric Courcy says the police were targeting the selling of crack and crack cocaine.

The drug operation touched a large swath of the off-island area, including Longueuil, St-Hubert, Varennes, Verchères and Boucherville, Courcy said.

Police say after their preliminary probe, mounting evidence of the sales of narcotics was evident.

The investigation is still underway, Courcy said.

No arrests have been made, but Longueuil police say that warrants could be issued in the coming days.

READ MORE: 4 taken to hospital, man in police custody following family dispute call in Longueuil, Que.

