Longueil police raid 11 buildings in connection with suspected drug trafficking ring

Longueil police officers raided 11 buildings in a sweeping operation targeting a suspected narcotics drug trafficking ring after an investigation spanning three months.

Operation Metaphor, which was launched in March, came to a tipping point Tuesday morning.

More than 120 police officers were involved in the search of eight residential homes, three commercial spaces and nine vehicles on Montreal’s south shore.

Longueuil police spokesperson Eric Courcy says the police were targeting the selling of crack and crack cocaine.

The drug operation touched a large swath of the off-island area, including Longueuil, St-Hubert, Varennes, Verchères and Boucherville, Courcy said.

Plus de 120 policiers du @PoliceSPAL effectuent 11 perquisitions en matière de stupéfiant dans plusieurs résidences et commerces situés à Boucherville, Longueuil, Varennes et Verchères.

L’enquête a débuté à la suite d’une information du public. Détails : https://t.co/cEy4AsDng8 pic.twitter.com/6nXzTBZzX3 — Police de Longueuil (@PoliceSPAL) June 15, 2021

Police say after their preliminary probe, mounting evidence of the sales of narcotics was evident.

The investigation is still underway, Courcy said.

No arrests have been made, but Longueuil police say that warrants could be issued in the coming days.

