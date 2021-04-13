4 taken to hospital, man in police custody following family dispute call in Longueuil, Que.

Send this page to someone via email

A major police operation was launched Tuesday afternoon in Longueuil’s LeMoyne district, after a lunchtime 911 call reported a family dispute and the possibility of an armed man.

Longueuil police spokesperson Melanie Mercille said that when officers arrived at the housing block on St-Louis Street, a man was behaving aggressively towards citizens.

Mercille said police intervened when the suspect tried to attack another man outside the building.

That’s when police say the suspect, who was armed with an object, did a 180, charging towards a female officer.

“She opened fire after feeling threatened,” Mercille said.

Police said that officers sent in as backup arrested the suspect.

Ghislain Vallières with Longueuil police said four people were transported to hospital for treatment. He would not, however, comment on their identities nor the reasons for their transport.

He also wouldn’t confirm whether the suspect was among those taken to hospital, saying only that no one’s life was in danger.

The suspect, who was arrested for the incident outside the building, is connected to the initial domestic dispute call.

Vallières said the 36-year-old man is known to Longueuil police services.

He is facing, at the minimum, a charge of armed assault in connection with Tuesday’s incident.

Vallières said more charges could be forthcoming.

A command post has been set up at the scene. St-Louis Street was expected to be closed for a few hours to allow for the investigation.

